Price, Dodgers to face Gibson, Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-45, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-54, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +122, Dodgers -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 34-22 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .397.

The Dodgers have gone 32-25 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-0. Alex Vesia earned his second victory and Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. JD Hammer registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper ranks third on the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 45 extra base hits and 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

