CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Price, Dodgers to face…

Price, Dodgers to face Gibson, Phillies

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-45, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-54, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +122, Dodgers -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 34-22 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .397.

The Dodgers have gone 32-25 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-0. Alex Vesia earned his second victory and Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. JD Hammer registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper ranks third on the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 45 extra base hits and 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up