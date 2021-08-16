CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Pittsburgh Pirates to visit…

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Monday.

The Dodgers are 36-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is averaging five RBIs per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 69 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 18-41 on the road. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Julio Urias secured his ninth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Mitch Keller took his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs and is slugging .550.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 71 RBIs and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Congress' summer break is like a vacation during which you've got to keep checking email

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up