Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Monday.

The Dodgers are 36-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is averaging five RBIs per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 69 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 18-41 on the road. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Julio Urias secured his ninth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Mitch Keller took his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs and is slugging .550.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 71 RBIs and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Anthony Alford: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

