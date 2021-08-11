CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Phillies catcher Realmuto leaves after foul tip to mask

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 8:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he took a foul tip to his mask Wednesday night.

Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch.

There was no immediate update on Realmuto’s condition.

Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East. He hit a solo home run for the National League in this year’s All-Star game.

