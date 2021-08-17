WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
Home » MLB News » Philadelphia to visit Arizona Tuesday

Philadelphia to visit Arizona Tuesday

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (61-57, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-81, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +100, Phillies -120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-36 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .366.

The Phillies are 25-32 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .404 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .564.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

Harper leads the Phillies with 48 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up