CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Perez homers twice, Royals…

Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

A night earlier, the Royals became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings before falling to New York in 11. This time Kansas City pushed ahead and stayed there following Perez’s tying homer off Nestor Cortes (0-1). Later in the sixth, Hunter Dozier doubled against Stephen Ridings to score Emmanuel Rivera from first.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont (2-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up