Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

A night earlier, the Royals became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings before falling to New York in 11. This time Kansas City pushed ahead and stayed there following Perez’s tying homer off Nestor Cortes (0-1). Later in the sixth, Hunter Dozier doubled against Stephen Ridings to score Emmanuel Rivera from first.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont (2-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.