CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Musgrove scheduled to start…

Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (62-60, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-8, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -179, Phillies +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 40-25 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 148 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 34, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Phillies are 26-35 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .396.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Hector Neris secured his second victory and Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Blake Snell registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .663.

Harper leads the Phillies with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .227 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .179 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up