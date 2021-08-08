2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Miami to visit Colorado Sunday

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (47-64, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-61, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-6, 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -155, Marlins +135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 37-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .411 this season. Ashton Goudeau leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Marlins are 20-37 in road games. Miami is slugging .372 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .465.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-4. Austin Gomber earned his ninth victory and Connor Joe went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Colorado. Jesus Luzardo took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 42 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 38 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .305 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

