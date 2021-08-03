2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Mets to face Marlins on the road

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (55-50, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (45-61, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +150, Mets -170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 25-26 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Mets have gone 22-30 away from home. New York is slugging .385 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .506.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-3. Jesus Luzardo recorded his third victory and Lewis Brinson went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Miami. Tylor Megill took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 18 home runs and is slugging .460.

Alonso leads the Mets with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .506.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Miguel Castro: (health protocols), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

