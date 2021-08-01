2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Mets place infielder Guillorme on IL, recall RHP Hartlieb

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 1:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday, a day after he scored the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old Guillorme is batting .293 in 56 games this season. He missed six weeks earlier this year with a right oblique strain, returning on June 11.

The Mets recalled right-hander Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Syracuse. He has made one appearance for New York this season after being selected off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 9.

