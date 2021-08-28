CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Mejia expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Phillies

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 4:10 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-86, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-64, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Mejia (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -214, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Arizona will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 37-28 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s lineup has 152 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 27 homers.

The Diamondbacks have gone 17-50 away from home. Arizona has slugged .384 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .452 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-6. Enyel De Los Santos notched his first victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Taylor Clarke took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 113 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 114 hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hip), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

