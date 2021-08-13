CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Megill expected to start…

Megill expected to start for the Mets against the Dodgers

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-55, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +134, Dodgers -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will play on Friday.

The Mets are 36-20 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Dodgers are 33-26 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .317.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs and is slugging .536.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up