Marlins to take on Padres on the road

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (47-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Padres: Craig Stammen (5-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -232, Marlins +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 39-23 on their home turf. The San Diego pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Yu Darvish leads them with a mark of 10.8.

The Marlins are 20-39 on the road. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .473 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Joe Musgrove earned his eighth victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Zach Thompson took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 135 hits and has 33 RBIs.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .229 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (illness), Jon Berti: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

