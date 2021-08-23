CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Marlins prospect Edward Cabrera…

Marlins prospect Edward Cabrera to make MLB debut at Nats

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Highly regarded Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday at Washington.

Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury.

The right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports | Washington, DC Sports

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up