Keller expected to start for Pittsburgh against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (64-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-81, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 1.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +139, Cardinals -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates are 26-36 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .374.

The Cardinals are 29-31 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .390 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-0. Adam Wainwright secured his 12th victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Steven Brault registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 53 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 59 extra base hits and 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: (back), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.