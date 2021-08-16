CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Hill expected to start for the Mets against Giants

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (59-58, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-42, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -185, Mets +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will play on Monday.

The Giants are 40-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .247 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .331.

The Mets are 23-35 on the road. New York is slugging .380 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 45 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Alonso leads the Mets with 42 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

