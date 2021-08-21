CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Happ scheduled to start…

Happ scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-59, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (7-6, 6.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will face off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 33-28 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 19-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .357 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .529.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his fourth victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Miles Mikolas registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and has 80 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 52 extra base hits and 72 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up