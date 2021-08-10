CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Va. lawmakers approve COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Happ expected to start for the Cardinals against Pirates

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +107, Cardinals -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 23-30 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .529 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Cardinals are 23-31 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .515.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. Max Kranick notched his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Johan Oviedo registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 48 extra base hits and is batting .306.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs and has 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .229 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

