Gilbert expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-80, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.04 ERA, .96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -105, Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will meet on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 26-35 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .375.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-49 away from home. The Arizona offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-2. JT Brubaker earned his fifth victory and Anthony Alford went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Madison Bumgarner took his eighth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 53 extra base hits and is batting .300.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

