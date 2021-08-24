CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Giants catcher Posey pulled…

Giants catcher Posey pulled with right knee discomfort

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Tuesday night’s game with right knee discomfort.

Posey was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer during the fourth inning against the New York Mets. Posey was replaced by backup Curt Casali an inning later with San Francisco ahead 7-0.

The 34-year-old Posey has had a resurgent season for the major league-leading Giants. The 2012 NL MVP singled and scored in the top of the fourth inning to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Army hopes Big Data Platform enables deeper analysis across bigger datasets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up