CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Gausman, Giants to take…

Gausman, Giants to take on Fried, Braves

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (83-44, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-58, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Giants are 41-25 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 60 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Crawford leads the Giants with 73 RBIs and is batting .296.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Buster Posey: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up