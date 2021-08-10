CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Dodgers RF Betts late scratch vs Phils with sore right hip

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 6:27 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night against Philadelphia with a sore right hip that could send him to the injured list.

Billy McKinney will bat eighth and play right field in the opener of a three-game series.

Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday.

Betts is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner also is expected to miss the Phillies’ series with left groin pain.

“I don’t see him coming back any sooner than Friday in New York,” manager Dave Roberts said.

