Davies expected to start for the Cubs against Rockies

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (51-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-60, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -139, Cubs +121; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 33-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .397 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Cubs are 20-35 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .233.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 55 RBIs and is batting .261.

Contreras leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .434.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

