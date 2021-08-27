CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Cubs scratch INF David Bote after he gets hurt during BP

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 7:31 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs infielder David Bote was scratched Friday night after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice.

Ian Happ was inserted into the fifth spot in the lineup for the Cubs’ game against the crosstown White Sox, playing left field. Matt Duffy moved from third to second, and Patrick Wisdom moved from left to third.

It was unclear what happened to the 28-year-old Bote, who went down on the tarp behind the batting cage before returning to the clubhouse.

Bote is batting .202 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 78 games for the fourth-place Cubs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

