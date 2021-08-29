CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Crowe scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (66-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-83, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.46 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, Cardinals -172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Pirates are 27-38 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .296.

The Cardinals are 31-32 in road games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .354.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 13-0. Adam Wainwright earned his 13th victory and Edmundo Sosa went 4-for-6 with two triples and five RBIs for St. Louis. Steven Brault registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 77 RBIs and is batting .296.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and is batting .290.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

