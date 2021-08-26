CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Carrasco scheduled to start for New York against San Francisco

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 1:24 AM

San Francisco Giants (82-44, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (61-65, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +111, Giants -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Giants will take on the Mets Thursday.

The Mets are 36-25 on their home turf. New York has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 28, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Giants are 40-25 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .530.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Tony Watson earned his fifth victory and Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Taijuan Walker registered his ninth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 73 RBIs and is batting .257.

Bryant leads the Giants with 23 home runs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Buster Posey: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

