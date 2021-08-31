CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Cardinals-Reds game postponed, doubleheader…

Cardinals-Reds game postponed, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.

The Cardinals beat the Reds 3-1 in the series opener on Monday to move within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central and for the second NL wild-card playoff spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

FASC has opportunity to bring supply chain efforts under its umbrella

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

In a new bid for entry-level IT talent, administration launches Digital Corps fellowship

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up