CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Buehler scheduled to start…

Buehler scheduled to start for Dodgers at Mets

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-56, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +154, Dodgers -178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Mets are 36-21 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .256.

The Dodgers have gone 34-26 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 23, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-5. Kenley Jansen earned his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jeurys Familia registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 96 hits and has 65 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up