Buehler expected to start as Los Angeles hosts New York

New York Mets (60-61, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 10.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.10 ERA, .93 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -251, Mets +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 40-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .428 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Mets are 24-38 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .336.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-1. Evan Phillips earned his first victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Taijuan Walker registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 69 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .250 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.