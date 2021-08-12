CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Brewers reinstate closer Hader…

Brewers reinstate closer Hader from COVID-19 reserve list

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.

The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up