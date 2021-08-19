CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Brewers’ Peralta heads to IL with shoulder inflammation

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 4:48 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Peralta’s shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after two innings. Peralta allowed five hits and three runs in a game the NL Central-leading Brewers eventually won 6-4 in 10 innings.

The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.

The 25-year-old Peralta is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings. He already has exceeded his career high in innings by more than 36, though the Brewers have tried to limit his workload since the All-Star break.

The Brewers entered Thursday with a 9 1/2-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

