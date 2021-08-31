CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Braves star Albies carried…

Braves star Albies carried away after fouling ball off knee

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night.

Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee.

Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the ground. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

Albies is batting .260 for the NL East-leading Braves. He leads the National League in extra base hits with 63. He was hitless in his first two at-bats when he got hurt.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

Would a joint environment with the private sector improve federal cybersecurity?

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up