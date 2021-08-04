2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » MLB News » Báez's late homer, slick…

Báez’s late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed on a line into the front row of seats in right.

It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team — Báez has homered in both Mets wins since the trade. After rounding third on this one, he gestured in the direction of Miami’s dugout and had a few words to say.

The Mets, who pounded out 11 hits, added an insurance run in the eighth when Michael Conforto, who singled after Báez’s homer, raced home on a passed ball by Alex Jackson.

Miguel Castro (3-3) worked a hitless inning for the win. Trevor May earned his fourth save, after regular closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up