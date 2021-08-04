Báez’s late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in…

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed on a line into the front row of seats in right.

It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team — Báez has homered in both Mets wins since the trade. After rounding third on this one, he gestured in the direction of Miami’s dugout and had a few words to say.

The Mets, who pounded out 11 hits, added an insurance run in the eighth when Michael Conforto, who singled after Báez’s homer, raced home on a passed ball by Alex Jackson.

Miguel Castro (3-3) worked a hitless inning for the win. Trevor May earned his fourth save, after regular closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.