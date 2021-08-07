Ahmed, D-backs rally for 6 runs in 4th to stun Padres 8-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Ahmed’s two-run single capped a six-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who rallied from…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Ahmed’s two-run single capped a six-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit to stun the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Friday night.

Matt Peacock (5-6) hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth and pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He struck out four and allowed just three hits.

Trailing 5-2, the Diamondbacks sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth against rookie lefty Ryan Weathers and reliever Craig Stammen. The first seven reached and the first six scored. By the time Stammen got the first out, Arizona — which has the worst record in the majors — had taken a three-run lead.

Weathers (4-4) gave up four straight singles to start the fourth, including RBI hits by Christian Walker and Pavin Smith, and made way for Stammen. The veteran reliever issued a walk, gave up a two-run single to Peacock that put the Diamondbacks ahead 6-5, and then allowed Ahmed’s two-run single up the middle.

The Padres, who hold the NL’s second wild-card spot, finally got the first out of the inning when Ketel Marte flied out. Stammen allowed two more singles before getting Carson Kelly to ground into a double play.

The Diamondbacks began their comeback in the third when Ahmed hit an RBI double and Marte followed with an RBI single.

Sean Poppen pitched the ninth for his first save.

San Diego went up 5-0 in the second on Trent Grisham’s two-run homer off starter Caleb Smith, Jake Cronenworth’s two-run double and an RBI groundout by Wil Myers.

Smith lasted only 1 1/3 innings after allowing five runs on three hits and six walks. He struck out two.

Weathers gave up six runs and seven hits in three-plus innings, struck out one and walked one. He went from retiring the first six batters to allowing eight of the next 10 to reach.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reinstated LHP Joe Mantiply from the injured list and returned LHP Ryan Buchter to Triple-A Reno.

Padres: All-Star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (partially dislocated left shoulder) shagged fly balls in center field, leading to some intrigue about what position he’ll play when he returns from the injured list. He’s eligible to be activated Tuesday but said he’ll probably need a few more days. … Placed INF/OF Jurickson Profar on the IL and recalled OF Brian O’Grady from Triple-A El Paso. The team didn’t disclose a specific injury for Profar.

UP NEXT

RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA) of the Diamondbacks and RHP Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48) of the Padres are scheduled to start Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.