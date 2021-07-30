2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Yankees get Angels lefty starter Heaney for 2 minor leaguers

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 5:58 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney on Friday, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers.

The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots. As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles — he posted his first big league win against the Yankees in 2015.

Heaney will join a rotation that includes ace Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán.

The 25-year-old Junk was 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA at Double-A Somerset. The 24-year-old Peguero was a combined 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 21 relief appearances for High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

