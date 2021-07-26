2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Yankees acquire righty reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 9:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.

Holmes, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. He has held right-handed batters to a .173 average (17 for 98). Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.

Park, 25, appeared in one major league game, on July 16 against Boston. He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Castillo, 23, is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs at Double-A Somerset.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees returned catcher Rob Brantley to Scranton.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

