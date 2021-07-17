White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday’s game against Houston.

“We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. “He very quickly proved himself to be not only an All-Star-caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition.”

Lynn, 34, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

Lynn was drafted by St. Louis in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2011. He is 113-74 with a 3.48 ERA in 276 career games, including 252 starts.

