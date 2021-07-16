Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
White Sox activate LHP Aaron Bummer from IL

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 2:16 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox reinstated reliever Aaron Bummer from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Reynaldo López from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

The AL Central leaders also optioned relievers Matt Foster and Jace Fry to their top farm club.

Bummer, 27, had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring. The left-hander is 1-4 with a 3.26 ERA and two saves in 32 games heading into Friday night’s series opener against Houston.

López has been working as a starting pitcher, but he likely will work out of the bullpen with Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander made five relief appearances in his first 92 big league games.

López went 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA in eight starts with the White Sox last year. He spent the first part of this season with Charlotte, going 1-6 with a 7.62 ERA in 10 starts.

The White Sox also announced that veteran utilityman Jake Lamb is going to Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment. Lamb, 30, is coming back from a strained right quadriceps.

Foster, 26, was a key part of Chicago’s bullpen last season as a rookie, but he has struggled this year. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA in 26 games.

The 28-year-old Fry opened this season on the IL after he had an offseason microdiscectomy. He made two appearances with the White Sox, allowing three runs in two innings.

