Wheeler, Phillies to face Mills, Cubs

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-44, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +127, Phillies -146; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will square off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 26-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .349.

The Phillies are 17-26 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .330.

The Phillies won the last meeting 15-10. Aaron Nola earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Jake Arrieta registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 57 RBIs and is batting .234.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 0-10, .229 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 44 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

