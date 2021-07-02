Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Wheeler expected to start as Phillies host the Padres

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Diego Padres (49-34, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.20 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego will square off on Friday.

The Phillies are 22-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia is slugging .386 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Padres are 19-19 in road games. The San Diego pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.25, Joe Musgrove paces the staff with a mark of 2.73.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 44 RBIs and is batting .223.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 40 extra base hits and 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 8-2, .277 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

