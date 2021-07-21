Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » MLB News » Webb expected to start…

Webb expected to start for the Giants against Dodgers

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (59-35, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Giants +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 31-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .305.

The Giants are 29-22 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .414.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-6. Jimmie Sherfy earned his second victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Rogers took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .275.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 40 RBIs and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up