Coronavirus News: Precautions at hotels for the vaccinated | $1M scholarship giveaway in Md. | Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Walker scheduled to start…

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Thursday.

The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 15, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Pirates are 13-29 on the road. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 67 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 15 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and is slugging .475.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 48 RBIs and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up