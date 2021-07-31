2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » MLB News » Votto inches from HR…

Votto inches from HR record, Báez helps Mets rally past Reds

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Báez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night.

With the Mets down to their final strike, Dominic Smith hit a tying single off Sean Doolittle in the ninth. Brandon Drury opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Luis Cessa (3-2), driving in automatic runner Kevin Pillar from second base to win it.

Votto, riding a seven-game homer streak, laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play — mere inches from sailing over near the 370-foot sign.

A foot higher and Votto would have tied Dale Long (1956 Pittsburgh Pirates), Don Mattingly (1987 New York Yankees) and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1993 Seattle Mariners), the only players to homer in eight straight games.

The ball was hit so hard, Votto settled for a single.

Votto got one more chance, but struck out in the 10th.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up