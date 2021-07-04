FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Velasquez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 3:14 AM

San Diego Padres (49-36, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-41, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +114, Padres -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 24-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .374.

The Padres are 19-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .695 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Eflin secured his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Yu Darvish took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 18 home runs and is batting .225.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 42 extra base hits and 57 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

