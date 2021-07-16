Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » MLB News » Tigers-Twins doubleheader rained out;…

Tigers-Twins doubleheader rained out; twinbill on Saturday

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins’ doubleheader scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to rain.

The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game on Monday, Aug. 30.

Detroit will start José Ureña (2-8, 6.43 ERA) in the first game Saturday and throw a bullpen game in the nightcap. Minnesota will give Charlie Barnes his major league debut in the 1 p.m. game and start Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66) in the evening game.

The Twins swept the Tigers in a four-game series in Minnesota before the All-Star break.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up