The Latest: All-Star batting practice goes on amid drizzle

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 6:32 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

The skies were gray overhead and there was occasional drizzle during batting practice ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.

There was a chance severe weather would come through Denver ahead of the scheduled first pitch at 6:15 p.m.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was set to become baseball’s first two-way All-Star, hitting leadoff for the American League as its designated hitter and also the AL’s starting pitcher.

The AL entered with seven straight wins and 19 of the last 22, with the infamous 2002 tie thrown in.

This year’s game originally was scheduled for Atlanta but was moved by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in response to a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color.

