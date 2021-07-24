2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky | Four new Olympic sports
Smyly scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 4:24 AM

Atlanta Braves (47-49, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-48, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Braves +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Braves are 21-24 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .514.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Zack Wheeler recorded his eighth victory and Harper went 2-for-3 with a double for Philadelphia. Max Fried registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and is slugging .481.

Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

