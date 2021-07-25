2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Smith scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -175, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 29-18 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-39 away from home. Arizona has slugged .380 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-3. Merrill Kelly recorded his seventh victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Andrew Chafin registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .494.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .263 batting average, 6.08 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

