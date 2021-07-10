Segura opens game with HR; Phillies end Boston’s home streak

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with…

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.

Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games. It was the team’s longest win streak at Fenway Park since 2011.

After Sunday’s series finale, Boston will enter the All-Star break atop the AL East a year after posting its second-worst winning percentage in 88 years. The Red Sox were just 24-36 in last season’s pandemic-reduced season.

Segura’s 10th career leadoff homer left the ballpark. Bohm’s sixth homer of the season also went over the Monster, a drive that bounced off a billboard near the left-field foul pole and led to loud cheers of “Let’s Go Phillies!” from the right-field corner.

Ronald Torreyes had three hits for Philadelpia, including a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor’s streak of scoreless appearances ended at 26 games.

Bogaerts homered into the Monster seats in the second.

SHORT WORK

Pérez lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and six hits. Phillies starter Matt Moore went only a bit longer, going 4 1/3 and allowing two runs.

OOPS!

Boston’s Alex Verdugo singled down the left-field line. As he was rounding first for a sure double, he stumbled to the ground and had to settle for an embarrassing single.

THAT’S GOTTA CHANGE

The Phillies’ starters have a 5.16 ERA on the road and a solid 3.06 mark in Citizens Bank Park.

PRACTICE IT

Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo was practicing turning double plays along with backup Michael Chavis nearly 90 minutes before the game. The first ball hit to Arroyo turned into a 4-6-3 DP for the first two outs of the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Sam Coonrod, on the injured list since June 24 with right forearm tendinitis, pitched off the mound about an hour before the game to Travis Jankowski, who was batting.

Red Sox: Placed RHP Matt Andriese on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury and selected RHP Austin Brice from Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09) on Sunday. Pivetta struck out a season-high 10 in seven shutout innings in his last start Sunday in Oakland.

