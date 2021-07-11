Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Pirates to take on Mets on the road

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (47-39, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 28-13 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .255.

The Pirates have gone 14-31 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .359 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Jeurys Familia earned his fourth victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Kranick registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .485.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 111 hits and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (side), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

