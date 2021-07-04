FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 3:14 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (51-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA, .87 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Brewers -179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 16-24 in home games in 2020. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Brewers are 25-15 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 11-2. Eric Lauer secured his third victory and Garcia went 3-for-6 with two doubles and five RBIs for Milwaukee. Cody Ponce took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .537.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 68 hits and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 10-0, .286 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 51 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (arm), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

